This evening in Columbus: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
