For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
