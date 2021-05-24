This evening in Columbus: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tod…
Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Models ar…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 d…
This evening in Columbus: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Columbus folks will …
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. There is only a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is a 50…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for …
For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is …