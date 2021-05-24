May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.