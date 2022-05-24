Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
