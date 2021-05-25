Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tod…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 d…
This evening in Columbus: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Columbus folks will …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is a 50…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for …
This evening in Columbus: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of r…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Par…