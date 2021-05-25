 Skip to main content
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

