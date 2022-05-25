This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy with showers. Low 47F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
