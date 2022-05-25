 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy with showers. Low 47F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News