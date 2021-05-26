This evening's outlook for Columbus: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tod…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 d…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for …
This evening in Columbus: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Colu…
This evening in Columbus: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Columbus folks will …
This evening in Columbus: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of r…