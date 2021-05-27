For the drive home in Columbus: Overcast. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Columbus. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tod…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for …
This evening in Columbus: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Colu…
This evening in Columbus: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of r…
This evening in Columbus: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Columbus folks will …