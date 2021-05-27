May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Overcast. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.