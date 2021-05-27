 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Columbus: Overcast. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News