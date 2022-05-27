For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
