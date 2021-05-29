May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.