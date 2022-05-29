May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Columbus, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.