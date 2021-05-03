Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
This evening in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening in Columbus: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temper…
This evening in Columbus: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 5…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. …