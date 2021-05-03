May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.