 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News