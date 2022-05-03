 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

