May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Considerable cloudiness. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

