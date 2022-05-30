Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
