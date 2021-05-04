Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
