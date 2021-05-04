 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News