May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.