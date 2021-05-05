For the drive home in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecast…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening in Columbus: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 5…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temper…