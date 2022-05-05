Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy with light rain early. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
