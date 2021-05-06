 Skip to main content
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

