Columbus's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
