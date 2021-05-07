This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecast…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
This evening in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees to…
This evening in Columbus: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 5…