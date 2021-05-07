May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.