This evening in Columbus: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 38F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
