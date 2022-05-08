May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Monday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.