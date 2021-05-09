 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News