For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
