This evening's outlook for Columbus: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degr…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The a…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We wi…
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…