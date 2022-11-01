 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Columbus. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

