For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Columbus. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Off and on rain expected today, but it looks like some will be seeing more than others. Find out who has the best chance of rain and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast.
All showers have left the area and skies will eventually become sunny Friday. Temperatures on the rise. Find out if the warming trend will continue and if rain will stay away in our weekend forecast.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
Warm today in southeast Nebraska and getting even warmer for the weekend. Our next cold front arrives Sunday evening though with showers and possibly some strong storms. Full details here.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'l…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Today's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degree…