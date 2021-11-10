 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News