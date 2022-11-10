 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

