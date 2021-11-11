Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Columbus, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
