Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

