Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Mostly clear. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

