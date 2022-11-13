Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.