Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Considerable cloudiness. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

