Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Generally fair. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.