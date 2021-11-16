Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
