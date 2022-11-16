This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
