Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Thursday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.