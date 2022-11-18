 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

