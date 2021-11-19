 Skip to main content
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

