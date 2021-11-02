Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degre…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degr…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The a…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.