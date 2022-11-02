Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
