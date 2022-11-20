 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

