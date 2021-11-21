This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
