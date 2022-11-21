Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
A few snow flurries around Thursday morning as a cold front works over us. By early Friday morning, feels like temperatures will be around zero degrees. Will it get any worse? Find out here.
High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 20s today, but it won't feel any warmer than the teens. Exceptionally cold Friday night as well. Find out when temperatures will return to normal here.
The snow has departed the area, but the cold temperatures aren't going anywhere. Wind chills no higher than the upper 20s today. Find out what it's going to feel like tonight and Wednesday here.
Just as cold today as yesterday, but more wind, so feeling colder. Just as we try to warm up, another cold front will slam us Thursday. Thursday night wind chills will be brutal. Check them out here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
After unusually cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Scattered snow showers along a cold front today. With the front temporarily stalling, some are going to see more snow than others. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
Not only are temps well below normal today, windy conditions are making it feel even colder. An exceptionally cold Friday night is expected as well. Here's what's in store for the rest of the weekend.