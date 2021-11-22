 Skip to main content
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

