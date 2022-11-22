 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

