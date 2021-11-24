For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
