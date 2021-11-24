 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Columbus Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News