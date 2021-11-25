Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.